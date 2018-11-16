Latest
livewire

Trump’s New Solution To Unruly Reporters: Tells Staff To ‘Just Leave’

By
November 16, 2018 12:58 pm

President Donald Trump said Friday that if reporters echo Jim Acosta’s aggression in the press room, he’s instructed his staff to “just leave any time you want.”

“We always have the option of just leaving. You know?” Trump said in a quick press conference after CNN won their lawsuit against the White House. “If we feel that things aren’t being treated properly, that people aren’t being treated properly, we always have the right to leave…I’ve instructed my people, when they’re not treated properly, you have the right to just leave any time you want.”

Watch here:

