‘What Do We Think About Mick?’: Trump Mulls Replacing Kelly With Budget Chief

President Donald Trump has in recent weeks has been peppering outside advisers, former aides and current staffers with questions about Mick Mulvaney, who is the head of the Office of Budget and Management, as well as the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection, Politico reported.

Specifically: “What do we think about Mick” for the next chief of staff?

According to several current and former officials and Republicans close to Trump who spoke to Politico, Mulvaney has emerged a Trump favorite ever since the government shutdown in January, when Trump was reportedly pleased with his performance. While Politico reported that there is no clear indication that Kelly has concrete plans to leave the White House, it’s long been reported that Kelly is unhappy in his role and could be on his way out.

Mulvaney is also reportedly interested in the gig, vying for the top White House job by asking Republicans outside the West Wing to “put in a good word on his behalf” with Trump, in Politico’s words.

Trump is also reportedly asking advisers about Nick Ayers, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff.

A White House official told TPM that the reports on Trump eyeing Mulvaney to replace Kelly are inaccurate.