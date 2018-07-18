livewire Russia Probe

Trump: ‘Many People At The Higher Ends Of Intelligence’ Loved Putin Presser

By | July 18, 2018 7:06 am
Valery Sharifulin/TASS

In his classic style, President Donald Trump battled criticism Wednesday with the affirmation of an unnamed multitude of people who think he did a great job.

In this case, “so many people” approved of his joint presser with Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite the widespread critiques he’s since received.

Trump has tried to walk back his disastrous performance in Helsinki—when he refused to denounce Putin for the Russian hacking of the 2016 U.S. election—with a flimsy excuse that he misspoke.

Trump was forced into the awkward pseudo-retraction of his words after an outpouring of disapproval from even some of his staunchest allies.

