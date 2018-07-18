Trump: ‘Many People At The Higher Ends Of Intelligence’ Loved Putin Presser

In his classic style, President Donald Trump battled criticism Wednesday with the affirmation of an unnamed multitude of people who think he did a great job.

In this case, “so many people” approved of his joint presser with Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite the widespread critiques he’s since received.

So many people at the higher ends of intelligence loved my press conference performance in Helsinki. Putin and I discussed many important subjects at our earlier meeting. We got along well which truly bothered many haters who wanted to see a boxing match. Big results will come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2018

Trump has tried to walk back his disastrous performance in Helsinki—when he refused to denounce Putin for the Russian hacking of the 2016 U.S. election—with a flimsy excuse that he misspoke.

Trump was forced into the awkward pseudo-retraction of his words after an outpouring of disapproval from even some of his staunchest allies.