livewire

Trump-Macron Meeting At G-7 Scrapped — At Least For Now

By | June 8, 2018 11:59 am
Michael Sohn/AP

The planned bilateral meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump at the G-7 Summit has been at least temporarily canceled, according to a White House pool report.

Trump is reportedly running behind, causing the 11:20 AM meeting to be scrapped. The White House is working to reschedule the one-on-one.

It is unclear if the cancellation is truly due to logistics, or if the recent spat between the two world leaders contributed to the schedule change. Macron has threatened an embarrassing rebuke of Trump as punishment for his tariff threats, saying that the American President could be booted from a declaration of unity by the rest of the leaders to conclude the summit.

