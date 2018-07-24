Latest
Nevada Could Soon Elect First-Ever Female-Majority Statehouse
Stormy Daniels Husband Files For Divorce Over Alleged Adultery
North Korea Appears To Be Dismantling Key Parts Of Launch Site
Trump Legal Team: POTUS Would Sit For Mueller’s Collusion Questions, But No Obstruction

By | July 24, 2018 7:27 am
The Washington Post/The Washington Post

President Donald Trump’s legal team has offered to allow Trump to sit for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller, under the condition that he only be asked questions about collusion and not obstruction of justice, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani told the WSJ that despite eight months of negotiations between the two parties, the chance of an interview is “still on the table.” It’s unclear whether Mueller’s team would accept the Trump team offer. Last year, The New York Times reported on a list of questions that Mueller would like to ask Trump and the majority were related to his decision to fire former FBI director James Comey.

Mueller’s team is probing whether the Trump campaign aided Russia in its efforts to interfere in the 2016 election and whether Trump sought to obstruct justice by firing Comey in May 2017. At the time, Trump indicated in an interview with NBC that he had ousted Comey over the “Russia thing.”

Giuliani told the WSJ that the “we think the obstruction of it is handled by Article 2 of the Constitution,” referencing a president’s jurisdiction to hire and fire members of an administration as he or she pleases.  

