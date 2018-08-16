Trump Lawyers Prepared To Take Potential Mueller Subpoena To SCOTUS

President Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday that the President’s legal team is already preparing a memo to oppose a potential subpoena from special counsel Robert Mueller and would likely take the legal battle to the Supreme Court if necessary, according to the Washington Post.

“We would move to quash the subpoena,” Giuliani told the Post. “And we’re pretty much finished with our memorandum opposing a subpoena. … (We’re ready to) argue it before the Supreme Court if it ever got there.”

Trump’s team has still not heard back from Mueller about a new proposal on the parameters of a potential interview with Mueller, after rejecting the special counsel’s last proposal last week.

Trump’s lawyers are pushing to shield Trump from being cornered into answering questions about obstruction of justice, while Mueller’s team has offered to allow him to answer those kind of questions in writing. The two sides have been negotiating over the scope of a potential presidential interview for months, as Trump publicly vocalizes his willingness to answer Mueller’s questions.