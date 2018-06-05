Trump Told Kardashian She And Kanye Are Boosting Him Among Black Voters

President Donald Trump is convinced his Twitter love-fest with Kanye West is proving fruitful for his popularity among African-American voters.

At least, that’s what he told Kim Kardashian — who is married to West — during her visit to the White House last week, according to Bloomberg News.

Kardashian attended a meeting with Trump and White House adviser Jared Kushner to discuss prison reform and a potential presidential pardon of Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old grandmother who is serving a life sentence in prison for a non-violent drug offense.

While Trump wasn’t immediately struck by Kardashian’s request — according to a person familiar with the meeting who spoke with Bloomberg — Trump did tell Kardashian that he thinks the support he’s received from her and West has boosted his popularity among black voters.

Trump made similar claims during a National Rifle Association conference last month, claiming that West’s tweets — in which the rapper claimed he and Trump shared “dragon energy” — “doubled my African American polling numbers.”

Bloomberg pointed out that Trump was likely referencing a Reuters weekly tracking poll that claimed Trump’s approval rating among black men rose from 11 percent to 22 percent from April 22-29. Reuters has reported that the number of African Americans who respond to the weekly poll isn’t high enough to suggest any real shakeup.