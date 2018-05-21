Trump Jumps On Fox News Guest’s Anti-Brennan Tirade

President Donald Trump seized on former Secret Service agent and current NRA TV host Don Bongino’s tirade about former CIA Director John Brennan on Fox and Friends Monday morning, quoting him in a series of tweets.

“John Brennan is panicking. He has disgraced himself, he has disgraced the Country, he has disgraced the entire Intelligence Community. He is the one man who is largely responsible for the destruction of American’s faith in the Intelligence Community and in some people at the…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

….top of the FBI. Brennan started this entire debacle about President Trump. We now know that Brennan had detailed knowledge of the (phony) Dossier…he knows about the Dossier, he denies knowledge of the Dossier, he briefs the Gang of 8 on the Hill about the Dossier, which…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

…they then used to start an investigation about Trump. It is that simple. This guy is the genesis of this whole Debacle. This was a Political hit job, this was not an Intelligence Investigation. Brennan has disgraced himself, he’s worried about staying out of Jail.” Dan Bongino — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

Bongino’s comments seem to be in response to Brennan’s Saturday rebuke of Trump’s call for an investigation into any Department of Justice surveillance of the Trump campaign.