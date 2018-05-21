Latest
22 mins ago
Nunberg On Stone: ‘He Will Get Indicted On Some Stupid Financial Thing’
27 mins ago
Hillary Clinton Pulls Out ‘Russian Hat’ To Jab Trump During Yale Speech
48 mins ago
Scott Pruitt’s Regulation Rollbacks Hit Legal, Procedural Potholes
livewire

Trump Jumps On Fox News Guest’s Anti-Brennan Tirade

By | May 21, 2018 8:35 am

President Donald Trump seized on former Secret Service agent and current NRA TV host Don Bongino’s tirade about former CIA Director John Brennan on Fox and Friends Monday morning, quoting him in a series of tweets.

Bongino’s comments seem to be in response to Brennan’s Saturday rebuke of Trump’s call for an investigation into any Department of Justice surveillance of the Trump campaign.

A Scandal Sandwich: The Unbelievable Saga Of The Missouri Governor's Misdeeds
