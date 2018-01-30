Don Jr. Claims He ‘Got A Leg Workout’ From Standing So Many Times At SOTU

Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump’s eldest son, on Tuesday claimed he “got a leg workout” from standing up in agreement so often during his father’s first official State of the Union address.

“I think it was phenomenal,” Trump Jr., who watched the speech from the gallery, told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “I mean, and you could see it, not just from the Republicans. I mean, I got a leg workout just standing up every five seconds because he hit every point.”

While Trump got his share of standing ovations during the speech, which clocked in at one hour and 20 minutes and was the third-longest of its kind in the last 50 years, they did not come every five seconds.