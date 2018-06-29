Trump: Journalists ‘Should Be Free From The Fear Of Being Violently Attacked’

President Donald Trump’s first public response to the deadly shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, MD came during a celebration of the 6-month anniversary of his tax law’s passage Friday.

“This attack shocked the conscience of our nation and filled our hearts with grief,” Trump said. “Journalists, like all Americans, should be free from the fear of being violently attacked while doing their job.”

Trump pledged “eternal support” when describing the Thursday shooting as a “horrible, horrible event.”

“When you’re suffering, we pledge our eternal support. The suffering is so great,” Trump said. “I’ve seen some of the people, so great. My government will not rest until we have done everything in our power to reduce violent crime and to protect innocent life. We will not ever leave your side.”