Trump: Young People Come To The WH To Work And Are ‘Old By The Time They Leave’

President Donald Trump drew laughs from the room on Wednesday during a press conference when he joked about the White House job aging young people too quickly.
“People leave. I haven’t heard about John Kelly. But, no, people — people leave,” he said when asked about turnover now that midterms have passed. “They come in. They’re here. It’s a very exhausting job, although I love doing it, I must tell you, but it’s exhausting for a lot of people. I’m surprised that a lot of people, they start off, they’re young people. They’re there for two years and they’re old by the time they leave.
Trump jokes about the White House job aging young people too quickly pic.twitter.com/0lII0gJNha
— TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) November 7, 2018