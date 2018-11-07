Latest
livewire

Trump: Young People Come To The WH To Work And Are ‘Old By The Time They Leave’

By
November 7, 2018 12:59 pm

President Donald Trump drew laughs from the room on Wednesday during a press conference when he joked about the White House job aging young people too quickly.

“People leave. I haven’t heard about John Kelly. But, no, people — people leave,” he said when asked about turnover now that midterms have passed. “They come in. They’re here. It’s a very exhausting job, although I love doing it, I must tell you, but it’s exhausting for a lot of people. I’m surprised that a lot of people, they start off, they’re young people. They’re there for two years and they’re old by the time they leave. 

