Latest
U.S. President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn before boarding Marine One and leaving the White House April 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to White Sulfer Springs, West Virginia where he plans to participate in a roundtable discussion on tax reform.
27 mins ago
Rosenstein Tells Trump He’s Not Target Of Probes, Trump Decides Not To Fire Him
on April 12, 2018 in Washington, DC.
1 hour ago
Trump Claims Comey Memos Vindicate Him, Laments Flynn’s Life Destroyed
on January 20, 2010 in San Francisco, California.
1 hour ago
Feds To Fine Wells Fargo $1 Billion For Abuse Tied To Auto-Lending, Mortgages
livewire

Comey Memos Show Trump Suggested Jailing Journalists Who Publish Leaks

By | April 20, 2018 8:06 am
Scott Pruitt, EPA Administrator, spoke after President Trump made the statement that the United States is withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord, in the Rose Garden of the White House, On Thursday, June 1, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

The memos written by former FBI Director James Comey reveal just how hellbent President Donald Trump is on cracking down on leaks to the media from his administration.

Trump bashed the media throughout his campaign and has continued to try to delegitimize coverage of his administration now that he’s in the White House, but the memos released Thursday night show that Trump wanted to throw journalists in jail.

During a conversation with Comey in February 2017, Trump allegedly complained about leaks on his calls with foreign leaders and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s conversations with Russian officials. Comey wrote in a memo that he told Trump he would like to go after leakers and “nail one to the door as a message.”

In response, Trump suggested the FBI go after reporters and noted that reporters used to go to jail, according to Comey’s memo. Trump returned to the topic of jailing reporters later in the conversation, and he suggested that investigators jail reporters in order to extract information from them, according to Comey.

“They spend a couple days in jail, make a new friend, and they are ready to talk,” Trump told Comey, according to the memo.

Comey wrote that he laughed in response to that comment from Trump.

Read part of the memo on jailing reporters:

Extra! There’s Even More Michael Cohen News You Need To Know
More Livewire
View All
Comments