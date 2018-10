President Donald Trump threw his support behind Brian Kemp for Georgia governor on Wednesday, asserting that it is “sooooo important” for voters to choose Kemp, as Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams would “destroy the state.”

Brian Kemp will be a GREAT Governor of Georgia. Stacey Abrams will destroy the State. Sooooo important, get out and VOTE for Brian! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2018