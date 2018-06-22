Latest
on March 8, 2018 in Alexandria, Virginia.
Trump: ‘It Is Not True’ That Immigrants Are ‘Better People’ Than Americans

By | June 22, 2018 3:03 pm
The Washington Post/The Washington Post

While politicizing the anguish of families whose loved ones were killed by an undocumented immigrant, President Donald Trump on Friday said that Americans are better than immigrants.

I always hear that, ‘Oh, no, the population is safer than the people that live in the country.’ You’ve heard that, fellas, right? You’ve heard that,” he said. “I hear it so much. And I say, ‘Is that possible?’ The answer is it is not true. You hear it is like they are better people than what we have, than our citizens. It is not true.”

