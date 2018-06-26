Latest
Trump Threatens Harley-Davidson ‘Will Be Taxed Like Never Before!’

By | June 26, 2018 9:43 am
AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened that Harley Davidson “will be taxed like never before” after the iconic American brand announced it would move some motorcycle production overseas to quell the sting of Trump’s new tariffs.

The President also predicted the company’s demise — “they surrendered, they quit!” — and said their “Aura will be gone.”

Trump made the assertions in a string of tweets attacking Harley-Davidson on Tuesday, claiming the company had already planned to move some of their operations from Kansas City, Missouri to Thailand and suggesting they lied about why they’re moving some operations overseas.

Harley-Davidson has denied that the company is planning to move jobs from the closing Kansas City plant to Thailand, according to the Associated Press.  

He again suggested that it would be expensive for the motorcycle company to “sell back” into the U.S. if it attempted to return. 

Trump has previously pointed to Harley-Davidson as an example of a company that’s been abused by trade barriers — and even invited executives to the White House last winter — yet the company warned the President that tariffs would be harmful to sales. Harley announced on Monday that it would have to move its production of motorcycles that will be sold in Europe to factories overseas, thanks to Trump’s tariffs on European steel and aluminum and the European Union’s retaliatory measures.

