As Trump Foundation Dissolves, POTUS Complains He’ll ‘Never Be Treated Fairly’

Just a day after it was announced that President Trump would dissolve his foundation as part of a settlement agreement with the New York attorney general, Trump complained on Twitter that he was getting “slammed by (Gov. Andrew) Cuomo and the Dems” and that he would “never be treated fairly by these people.”

Trump lauded his controversial foundation — it’s “done great work and given away lots of money” — claiming the lawsuit alleging he and his three oldest children violated state charity laws was politically motivated.

The Trump Foundation has done great work and given away lots of money, both mine and others, to great charities over the years – with me taking NO fees, rent, salaries etc. Now, as usual, I am getting slammed by Cuomo and the Dems in a long running civil lawsuit started by….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2018

…sleazebag AG Eric Schneiderman, who has since resigned over horrific women abuse, when I wanted to close the Foundation so as not to be in conflict with politics. Shady Eric was head of New Yorkers for Clinton, and refused to even look at the corrupt Clinton Foundation…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2018