livewire

As Trump Foundation Dissolves, POTUS Complains He’ll ‘Never Be Treated Fairly’

By
December 19, 2018 10:20 am

Just a day after it was announced that President Trump would dissolve his foundation as part of a settlement agreement with the New York attorney general, Trump complained on Twitter that he was getting “slammed by (Gov. Andrew) Cuomo and the Dems” and that he would “never be treated fairly by these people.”

Trump lauded his controversial foundation — it’s “done great work and given away lots of money” — claiming the lawsuit alleging he and his three oldest children violated state charity laws was politically motivated.

