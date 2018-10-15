Latest
livewire

After Call With Saudi King, Trump Floats ‘Rogue Killers’ Could’ve Killed Journalist

By
October 15, 2018 9:40 am

After tweeting that he spoke to the King of Saudi Arabia on Monday morning, President Donald Trump suggested that “rogue killers” could be responsible for the disappearance of the Saudi Washington Post reporter, whom the Turkish government claims was killed by Saudi officials.

Maybe — I don’t want to get into his mind but it sounded to me like maybe these could have been rogue killers. Who knows. We’ll try getting to the bottom of it very soon,” he said. 

