Trump’s Favorite Television Star? Himself.

President Donald Trump routinely watches his taped rally and debate performances to bask in his own brilliance, rewinding and fast forwarding to his favorite moments, according to an Axios report.

There is reportedly a TiVo in his dining room stocked with his highlight reel, before which Trump reclines and sprinkles in commentary about his best lines.

“People think it’s easy,” Trump said while watching the old footage, a source told Axios. “I’ve been doing this a long time now and people are used to it, every rally, it’s like, people have said P.T. Barnum. People have said that before. And they think that’s easy, because hey, P.T. Barnum, he does the circus. They don’t realize, it’s a lot of work. It’s not easy.”

One of his favorite moments, a retort he finds so scathing that it will be stored in the annals of history, happened during his debate with Hillary Clinton soon after the Access Hollywood tape leak.

“It’s just awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in our country,” Clinton said.

“Because,” Trump flung back snappily, “you’d be in jail.”