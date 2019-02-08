Trump Expresses ‘Deepest Sympathies’ To Debbie, Family Of ‘Very Smart’ John Dingell

President Trump tweeted his condolences to Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) and the rest of her husband John Dingell’s family on Friday afternoon, calling him “very smart” because of his long political career. Trump also ordered that flags be flown at half-staff after it was announced John Dingell had passed away.

Deepest sympathies to Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and the entire family of John Dingell. Longest serving Congressman in Country’s history which, if people understand politics, means he was very smart. A great reputation and highly respected man. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2019