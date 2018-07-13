Latest
on October 17, 2017 in Washington, DC.
21 mins ago
BREAKING: Mueller Probe Brings Indictments Of Russians In Election Hacking Of Dems
Longtime federal prosecutor Rod Rosenstein arrives at the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing to be deputy attorney, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
40 mins ago
WATCH LIVE: Rod Rosenstein To Make Announcement At 11:45 AM ET
**HOLD FOR STORY BY BRIAN SLODYSKO**Residents of an Indianapolis neighborhood cheered December 11, 2017, when a massive storage tank at a Kiel Bros. facility was torn down. Kiel Bros. sold the site in 2005 for $10 and neighbors say it’s been an eyesore ever since. (AP Photo/Brian Slodysko)
1 hour ago
Pence Family’s Shuttered Gas Stations Left Millions In Cleanup Costs To Public
livewire

Trump To NYT Photographer: Your Photo Makes It Look Like I Have ‘Double Chin’!

By | July 13, 2018 12:26 pm
during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York. The first of four debates for the 2016 Election, three Presidential and one Vice Presidential, is moderated by NBC's Lester Holt.
Win McNamee/Getty Images North America

Despite his hobby of boasting about his perceived accomplishments, stability as a genius and claiming he has a memory like no one has ever seen before, President Donald Trump is a bit more diffident than he lets on.

According to White House press pool reporter Annie Karni, of Politico, Trump approached New York Times photographer Doug Mills after a press pool spray with a gauche joke about his unhappiness with an apparently unflattering photo Mills had taken of him. Trump told Mills that it “made him look like he had a ‘double chin,'” Karni wrote.

Public bashings of the media are a staple of the Trump presidency, but even as a candidate and real estate mogul, Trump has spent much of his adult life sending hand-written notes to reporters whose stories he doesn’t like.

More Livewire
View All
Comments