Trump To NYT Photographer: Your Photo Makes It Look Like I Have ‘Double Chin’!

Despite his hobby of boasting about his perceived accomplishments, stability as a genius and claiming he has a memory like no one has ever seen before, President Donald Trump is a bit more diffident than he lets on.

According to White House press pool reporter Annie Karni, of Politico, Trump approached New York Times photographer Doug Mills after a press pool spray with a gauche joke about his unhappiness with an apparently unflattering photo Mills had taken of him. Trump told Mills that it “made him look like he had a ‘double chin,'” Karni wrote.

Public bashings of the media are a staple of the Trump presidency, but even as a candidate and real estate mogul, Trump has spent much of his adult life sending hand-written notes to reporters whose stories he doesn’t like.