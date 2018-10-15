Latest
on August 21, 2018 in Washington, DC.
27 mins ago
After Years Of Trump Mockery, Warren DNA Analysis Shows Native American Heritage
The Capitol is seen at sunrise in Washington, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
35 mins ago
GOP Spending Patterns In At Least A Dozen House Races Signal Defeat
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 23: Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, is interviewed during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort in Oxon Hill, Md., on February 23, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
43 mins ago
Trump Asks RNC Chairwoman To Serve A Second Term
Trump Dodges Question About Mocking Blasey Ford: ‘It Doesn’t Matter, We Won’

By
October 15, 2018 7:47 am

President Donald Trump attempted to give softball answers to questions about why he mocked Christine Blasey Ford during a campaign rally, before eventually declaring it “doesn’t matter” how he treated the woman who accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault because “we won.”

