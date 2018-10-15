Trump Dodges Question About Mocking Blasey Ford: ‘It Doesn’t Matter, We Won’

President Donald Trump attempted to give softball answers to questions about why he mocked Christine Blasey Ford during a campaign rally, before eventually declaring it “doesn’t matter” how he treated the woman who accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault because “we won.”

President Trump on his treatment of Justice Kavanaugh accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford during a speech in Mississippi: “Had I not made that speech, we would not have won.” pic.twitter.com/We2r9Zi9Iz — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 15, 2018