Latest
on November 8, 2016 in New York, United States.
23 mins ago
DHS Backlog Of State Election Systems Checkups Looms Over Midterms
on March 1, 2018 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
28 mins ago
Don Blankenship Reminds Voters That Trump Got It Wrong On Roy Moore
Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma, right, looks on as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting on women in healthcare in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
2 hours ago
Trump Admin. Rejects 3-Year Medicaid Limit, Leaves Tribal Work Rules To States
livewire

Trump: Haspel Attacked For Being ‘Too Tough On Terrorists’

By | May 7, 2018 7:54 am
on May 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump defended his CIA director nominee Monday, saying that Gina Haspel has been attacked for being “too tough on terrorists.”

Haspel is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, during which questions about her participation in a Bush-era torture program will be raised. She reportedly considered backing out of the process on Friday due to the likely tough questioning.

More Livewire
View All
Comments