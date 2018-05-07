Trump: Haspel Attacked For Being ‘Too Tough On Terrorists’

President Donald Trump defended his CIA director nominee Monday, saying that Gina Haspel has been attacked for being “too tough on terrorists.”

My highly respected nominee for CIA Director, Gina Haspel, has come under fire because she was too tough on Terrorists. Think of that, in these very dangerous times, we have the most qualified person, a woman, who Democrats want OUT because she is too tough on terror. Win Gina! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

Haspel is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, during which questions about her participation in a Bush-era torture program will be raised. She reportedly considered backing out of the process on Friday due to the likely tough questioning.