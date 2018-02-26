Latest
Axios: Trump Rants To Friends That Drug Traffickers Should Get Death Penalty

By | February 26, 2018 7:30 am
AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is a big fan of Singapore’s use of the death penalty for drug trafficking offenses and often tells confidants that drug dealers should be punished with the death penalty, Axios reported Sunday evening, citing sources who have spoken with the President.

Trump has said that he would like a law allowing for the execution of drug dealers but has acknowledged that such a law would likely never pass, per Axios.

Kellyanne Conway told Axios that Trump is not advocating for harsher punishment for low-level drug offenses but wants to crack down on those responsible for trafficking large amounts of deadly drugs.

Read Axios full report here.

 

