Trump Continues DACA Rant On Twitter: ‘DACA Is Dead’ Because Of Democrats

President Donald Trump on Monday morning continued a rant about immigration and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that he started on Sunday, blaming the failure to restore DACA, a program he decided to end, on Democrats.

Mexico has the absolute power not to let these large “Caravans” of people enter their country. They must stop them at their Northern Border, which they can do because their border laws work, not allow them to pass through into our country, which has no effective border laws….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

…Congress must immediately pass Border Legislation, use Nuclear Option if necessary, to stop the massive inflow of Drugs and People. Border Patrol Agents (and ICE) are GREAT, but the weak Dem laws don’t allow them to do their job. Act now Congress, our country is being stolen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

DACA is dead because the Democrats didn’t care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon… No longer works. Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

Trump’s Monday morning tweets echoed comments he made Sunday on Twitter, when he blamed Democrats and Mexico for weak security at the border.

His angry weekend tweets about immigration came after he huddled with Fox News personalities at his Florida estate Mar-a-Lago, as CNN noted. Trump met with both Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro and Sean Hannity, per CNN, two conservative personalities who push hard-line immigration views.