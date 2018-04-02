Latest
livewire

Trump Continues DACA Rant On Twitter: ‘DACA Is Dead’ Because Of Democrats

April 2, 2018 8:04 am



President Donald Trump on Monday morning continued a rant about immigration and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that he started on Sunday, blaming the failure to restore DACA, a program he decided to end, on Democrats.

Trump’s Monday morning tweets echoed comments he made Sunday on Twitter, when he blamed Democrats and Mexico for weak security at the border.

His angry weekend tweets about immigration came after he huddled with Fox News personalities at his Florida estate Mar-a-Lago, as CNN noted. Trump met with both Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro and Sean Hannity, per CNN, two conservative personalities who push hard-line immigration views.

