Trump Wakes Up With His Mind On The Wall, Somehow Connects To Christmas Market Shooting

President Donald Trump had a one-track mind Wednesday morning, making a stretch to connect the Christmas market shooting in France to his beloved border wall.
Another very bad terror attack in France. We are going to strengthen our borders even more. Chuck and Nancy must give us the votes to get additional Border Security!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2018
The Democrats and President Obama gave Iran 150 Billion Dollars and got nothing, but they can’t give 5 Billion Dollars for National Security and a Wall?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2018