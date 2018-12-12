Latest
Trump Wakes Up With His Mind On The Wall, Somehow Connects To Christmas Market Shooting

By
December 12, 2018 8:04 am

President Donald Trump had a one-track mind Wednesday morning, making a stretch to connect the Christmas market shooting in France to his beloved border wall.

