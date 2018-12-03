Trump Celebrates Roger Stone’s Pledge Not To Flip: ‘Some People Still Have ‘Guts!”

The President may be forgetting that his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen also once pledged not to “always protect our @POTUS” — shortly before flipping on his boss and mentor and cooperating with prosecutors.

“I will never testify against Trump.” This statement was recently made by Roger Stone, essentially stating that he will not be forced by a rogue and out of control prosecutor to make up lies and stories about “President Trump.” Nice to know that some people still have “guts!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018