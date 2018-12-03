Latest
Trump Wants ‘Full And Complete Sentence’ For Michael Cohen
Trump Appears To Say ‘Get Me Out Of Here’ After Ditching Argentinian Prez On Stage
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: The main entrance drive way for the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., July 26, 2018. (Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post)
Trump Tries To Block Discovery In Emoluments Case
Trump Celebrates Roger Stone’s Pledge Not To Flip: ‘Some People Still Have ‘Guts!”

By
December 3, 2018 11:08 am

The President may be forgetting that his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen also once pledged not to “always protect our @POTUS” — shortly before flipping on his boss and mentor and cooperating with prosecutors.

