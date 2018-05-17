Trump Calls New Revelations Of Informant ‘Bigger Than Watergate’

President Donald Trump on Thursday said a new report that an unidentified government official met several times with two Trump campaign officials in 2016 could make the Russia investigation “bigger than Watergate!”

Wow, word seems to be coming out that the Obama FBI “SPIED ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN WITH AN EMBEDDED INFORMANT.” Andrew McCarthy says, “There’s probably no doubt that they had at least one confidential informant in the campaign.” If so, this is bigger than Watergate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2018

That tweet came just minutes after Trump tweeted congratulating America for being in “the second year of the greatest Witch Hunt in American History,” using his exasperated pet name for the probe into the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Congratulations America, we are now into the second year of the greatest Witch Hunt in American History…and there is still No Collusion and No Obstruction. The only Collusion was that done by Democrats who were unable to win an Election despite the spending of far more money! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2018

While Trump cited former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy — who was interviewed on “Fox and Friends” Thursday morning — in his tweet, the New York Times reported Wednesday afternoon that “at least one” government informant met with Trump campaign national security advisers Carter Page and George Papadopolous several times during the 2016 campaign.

.@AndrewCMcCarthy: "There's probably no doubt that they had at least one confidential informant in the campaign." pic.twitter.com/QCCQSZZnkq — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 17, 2018

The meetings were reportedly part of the FBI’s efforts to determine whether Trump’s campaign was colluding with Russia ahead of the election, according to the Times.