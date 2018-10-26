Trump Changes Tone From ‘Bomb Stuff’ To Calling Attempted Attacks ‘Despicable’

Just hours after President Donald Trump appeared to diminish the severity of the numerous explosives and suspicious packages that have been sent to Democrats and organizations this week — calling it “Bomb stuff” — Trump changed his tone.
During an event in the White House’s East Room, Trump thanked law enforcement and the FBI for quickly apprehending a suspect in the serial bomb threats, calling “political violence” “despicable.”
Trump calls bomb threats "despicable" pic.twitter.com/eUHOq8NrYb
— TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) October 26, 2018