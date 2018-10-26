Latest
Reports Identify Bomb Threat Suspect As Cesar Sayoc
Dodge City Sends Wrong Polling Location Info To New Voters
32 mins ago
Dodge City Sends Wrong Polling Location Info To New Voters
36 mins ago
Gov. Scott Confirms That He Has Been Briefed, Promises 'Swift Justice'
Trump Changes Tone From 'Bomb Stuff' To Calling Attempted Attacks 'Despicable'

By
October 26, 2018 12:45 pm

Just hours after President Donald Trump appeared to diminish the severity of the numerous explosives and suspicious packages that have been sent to Democrats and organizations this week — calling it “Bomb stuff” — Trump changed his tone.

During an event in the White House’s East Room, Trump thanked law enforcement and the FBI for quickly apprehending a suspect in the serial bomb threats, calling “political violence” “despicable.”

