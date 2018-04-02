Latest
CNN: Local Sinclair Staff Trash Must-Run ‘Propaganda’ Segments
NA/PLAME LOCATION: WASHINGTON, DC DATE: 03/16/07 NEG: maram 189122 CAPTION: Former CIA agent Valerie Plame Wilson testifies before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Capitol Hill Friday, March 16, 2007 — Hearing witness Victoria Toensing, left, and Joe diGenova listen to Plame's testimony.
DiGenova Still Chats With Trump Despite Not Joining His Outside Legal Team
LOUISVILLE, KY - MARCH 2: Students get unloaded by bus on March, 2, 2017 at Meyzeek Middle School in Louisville, Kentucky. The Kentucky GOP-led state House passed House Bill 151 that would require Jefferson County to return to neighborhood schooling, which could undo the county's longstanding desegregation efforts. (Michael Noble, Jr. for The Washington Post)
Kentucky Teachers ‘Madder Than Hornets’ In Rally For Education Funding
Trump Joins House GOPers Complaining About DOJ Response To Doc Requests

By | April 2, 2018 10:36 am
AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Monday morning echoed conservatives in Congress who have criticized the Justice Department over its pace in responding to document requests, blasting his own Justice Department in a tweet.

House Judiciary Chair Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) issued a subpoena to the Justice Department late last month for documents related to the Hillary Clinton email investigation, surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page and the firing of Andrew McCabe from the FBI. Goodlatte complained that the Justice Department has been too slow in fulfilling his document requests.

In response, the FBI doubled the number of staffers dedicated to responding to Goodlatte’s request and Director Christopher Wray said that the bureau’s response to Goodlatte has been too slow.

