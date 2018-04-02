Trump Joins House GOPers Complaining About DOJ Response To Doc Requests

President Donald Trump on Monday morning echoed conservatives in Congress who have criticized the Justice Department over its pace in responding to document requests, blasting his own Justice Department in a tweet.

So sad that the Department of “Justice” and the FBI are slow walking, or even not giving, the unredacted documents requested by Congress. An embarrassment to our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

House Judiciary Chair Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) issued a subpoena to the Justice Department late last month for documents related to the Hillary Clinton email investigation, surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page and the firing of Andrew McCabe from the FBI. Goodlatte complained that the Justice Department has been too slow in fulfilling his document requests.

In response, the FBI doubled the number of staffers dedicated to responding to Goodlatte’s request and Director Christopher Wray said that the bureau’s response to Goodlatte has been too slow.