5 mins ago
Sekulow: If Mueller Subpoenas Trump, It Will End In A Supreme Court Battle
Brett Kavanaugh is sowrn-in at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be U. S. Circuit Judge for the Ninth Circuit.
19 mins ago
Dems Plan To Push Kavanaugh On Close Ties To Alleged Serial Sexual Harasser
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 28: Hope Hicks, communications aide for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, attends a campaign rally at Madison City Schools Stadium in Madison, Ala., February 28, 2016. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
32 mins ago
Hope Hicks Spotted Boarding Air Force One Ahead Of Trump Rally In Ohio
livewire

Trump Blames ‘Bad Environmental Laws’ For California Wildfires

By | August 6, 2018 7:47 am
AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Sunday cryptically blamed the sweeping wildfires in California, that have killed at least 21 people, on “bad environment laws” and suggested that the state should cut down trees to prevent the fire spread.

It is unclear what exactly prompted the President’s tweets, but a few news outlets have suggested he might have been referring to a July 19 report from the Herald and News about Republicans’ efforts to change California’s water policies.

Axios also suggested Trump might have been referencing some endangered species protection policies.

