Trump Blames ‘Bad Environmental Laws’ For California Wildfires

President Donald Trump on Sunday cryptically blamed the sweeping wildfires in California, that have killed at least 21 people, on “bad environment laws” and suggested that the state should cut down trees to prevent the fire spread.

California wildfires are being magnified & made so much worse by the bad environmental laws which aren’t allowing massive amount of readily available water to be properly utilized. It is being diverted into the Pacific Ocean. Must also tree clear to stop fire spreading! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

It is unclear what exactly prompted the President’s tweets, but a few news outlets have suggested he might have been referring to a July 19 report from the Herald and News about Republicans’ efforts to change California’s water policies.

Axios also suggested Trump might have been referencing some endangered species protection policies.