Trump Baselessly Thanks Cherokee Nation For Revealing Warren Is ‘Total Fraud’

President Donald Trump ramped up is attacks against Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Tuesday after Warren called him “creepy” for wanting to personally test her DNA and the Cherokee Nation said the DNA fight between the two of them was “not useful.”

Trump also said her claims of Native American heritage “turned out to be a total scam and a lie,” even though the DNA test she released recently shows she has partial Native American roots.

Pocahontas (the bad version), sometimes referred to as Elizabeth Warren, is getting slammed. She took a bogus DNA test and it showed that she may be 1/1024, far less than the average American. Now Cherokee Nation denies her, “DNA test is useless.” Even they don’t want her. Phony! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Now that her claims of being of Indian heritage have turned out to be a scam and a lie, Elizabeth Warren should apologize for perpetrating this fraud against the American Public. Harvard called her “a person of color” (amazing con), and would not have taken her otherwise! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018