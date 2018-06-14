Trump Attacks NY AG Over Lawsuit: ‘I Won’t Settle This Case!’

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Thursday to attack New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood after she sued him, his children, and the Trump Foundation.

Underwood asserted in the suit, among other things, that the foundation “was little more than a checkbook for payments from Mr. Trump or his businesses to nonprofits, regardless of their purpose or legality.”

The sleazy New York Democrats, and their now disgraced (and run out of town) A.G. Eric Schneiderman, are doing everything they can to sue me on a foundation that took in $18,800,000 and gave out to charity more money than it took in, $19,200,000. I won’t settle this case!… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2018

….Schneiderman, who ran the Clinton campaign in New York, never had the guts to bring this ridiculous case, which lingered in their office for almost 2 years. Now he resigned his office in disgrace, and his disciples brought it when we would not settle. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2018

The suit centers on a “pattern of illegal conduct by the Foundation and its board members includ[ing] improper and extensive political activity, repeated and willful self-dealing transactions, and failure to follow basic fiduciary obligations or to implement even elementary corporate formalities required by law.”