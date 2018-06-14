Latest
attends The Center For Reproductive Rights Hosts 25th Anniversary Celebration on October 24, 2017 in New York City.
15 mins ago
IG Calls Lack Of Communication Between Comey And Lynch ‘Troubling’
22 mins ago
Trump Salutes North Korean General, Breaks With American Precedent
38 mins ago
New York AG Sues Trump Foundation For ‘Persistent Illegal Conduct’
livewire

Trump Attacks NY AG Over Lawsuit: ‘I Won’t Settle This Case!’

By | June 14, 2018 11:33 am
AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Thursday to attack New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood after she sued him, his children, and the Trump Foundation.

Underwood asserted in the suit, among other things, that the foundation “was little more than a checkbook for payments from Mr. Trump or his businesses to nonprofits, regardless of their purpose or legality.”

The suit centers on a “pattern of illegal conduct by the Foundation and its board members includ[ing] improper and extensive political activity, repeated and willful self-dealing transactions, and failure to follow basic fiduciary obligations or to implement even elementary corporate formalities required by law.”

Ep. #24: Bombshell News Reveals Russia’s Attempts To Swing The Brexit Vote
More Livewire
View All
Comments