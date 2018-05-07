livewire Russia Probe

Trump Kicks Off His Monday Morning With An Anti-Mueller Twitter Tirade

By | May 7, 2018 10:40 am
U.S. President Donald Trump conducts a meeting with state and local officials to unveil his administration's long-awaited infrastructure plan in the State Dining Room at the White House February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. The $1.5 trillion plan to repair and rebuild the nation's crumbling highways, bridges, railroads, airports, seaports and water systems is funded with $200 million in federal money with the remaining 80 percent coming from state and local governments.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

President Trump kicked off his Monday morning with a multi-tweet tirade against the Justice Department and Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation in particular.

The tweets referenced two former FBI officials by name, suggesting that their recent departures may be “part of the Probers getting caught.” The tweets also reference dispatches from a federal court hearing on Friday in which the judge showed skepticism toward Mueller’s prosecution of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis grilled Mueller’s team on whether the charges the special counsel has brought against Manafort — which revolve around alleged financial crimes stemming from the operative’s lobbying work in Ukraine — are really related to the election interference investigation.

Last week, two FBI officials known to have worked closely with former FBI Director James Comey resigned from the bureau. One was Lisa Page, who sent anti-Trump texts sent to another FBI official, Peter Strzok, with whom she was having an affair. The other was former FBI general counsel James Baker, who is departing the bureau for the national security blog Lawfare. That they both resigned on Friday was a coincidence, according to CNN.  Page worked briefly on Mueller’s team, while Baker was involved in the Russia probe before it was handed over the Mueller.

Trump’s tweets come has his recently rebooted legal team has signaled a more aggressive posture towards Mueller’s investigation.

