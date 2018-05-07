Trump Kicks Off His Monday Morning With An Anti-Mueller Twitter Tirade

President Trump kicked off his Monday morning with a multi-tweet tirade against the Justice Department and Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation in particular.

The tweets referenced two former FBI officials by name, suggesting that their recent departures may be “part of the Probers getting caught.” The tweets also reference dispatches from a federal court hearing on Friday in which the judge showed skepticism toward Mueller’s prosecution of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

The Russia Witch Hunt is rapidly losing credibility. House Intelligence Committee found No Collusion, Coordination or anything else with Russia. So now the Probe says OK, what else is there? How about Obstruction for a made up, phony crime.There is no O, it’s called Fighting Back — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

The 13 Angry Democrats in charge of the Russian Witch Hunt are starting to find out that there is a Court System in place that actually protects people from injustice…and just wait ‘till the Courts get to see your unrevealed Conflicts of Interest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

Lisa Page, who may hold the record for the most Emails in the shortest period of time (to her Lover, Peter S), and attorney Baker, are out at the FBI as part of the Probers getting caught? Why is Peter S still there? What a total mess. Our Country has to get back to Business! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

Is this Phony Witch Hunt going to go on even longer so it wrongfully impacts the Mid-Term Elections, which is what the Democrats always intended? Republicans better get tough and smart before it is too late! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

On Friday, U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis grilled Mueller’s team on whether the charges the special counsel has brought against Manafort — which revolve around alleged financial crimes stemming from the operative’s lobbying work in Ukraine — are really related to the election interference investigation.

Last week, two FBI officials known to have worked closely with former FBI Director James Comey resigned from the bureau. One was Lisa Page, who sent anti-Trump texts sent to another FBI official, Peter Strzok, with whom she was having an affair. The other was former FBI general counsel James Baker, who is departing the bureau for the national security blog Lawfare. That they both resigned on Friday was a coincidence, according to CNN. Page worked briefly on Mueller’s team, while Baker was involved in the Russia probe before it was handed over the Mueller.

Trump’s tweets come has his recently rebooted legal team has signaled a more aggressive posture towards Mueller’s investigation.