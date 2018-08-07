Trump Advised To Stop Tweeting About 2016 Trump Tower Meeting

President Donald Trump has been encouraged to stop tweeting about the 2016 Trump Tower meeting, CNN reported Tuesday.

According to a source familiar with the conversations who spoke to CNN, Trump was told that his recent tweets about the infamous meeting — when he admitted that the meeting was intended to “get information on an opponent” — give “oxygen to the topic,” in CNN words.

On Sunday Trump tweeted that news reports about his concerns for his son’s legal vulnerability over the meeting were a “complete fabrication” and that, while the meeting was held to get dirt on Hillary Clinton “I did not know about it!”