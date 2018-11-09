Latest
livewire

Trump: Acosta Video ‘Wasn’t Doctored,’ But It Was Not ‘Overly’ ‘Horrible’

By
November 9, 2018 10:13 am

President Donald Trump disputed claims that the video that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders shared of an incident with CNN’s Jim Acosta was doctored, saying it was just a “closeup.”

He also said he didn’t hold the incident against Acosta because it “wasn’t overly, you know, horrible.”

During a press conference at the White House on Wednesday, Trump gave Acosta a verbal lashing for his persistent questioning about the migrant “caravan.” The White House later stripped Acosta’s press pass. Sanders claimed that Acosta put his hands on a White House intern who was trying to take the microphone from and he pulled away.

Footage of the event shows a minor touch. Sanders released a video to justify her claims that appeared to have been doctored by Infowars.

