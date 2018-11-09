Trump: Acosta Video ‘Wasn’t Doctored,’ But It Was Not ‘Overly’ ‘Horrible’

President Donald Trump disputed claims that the video that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders shared of an incident with CNN’s Jim Acosta was doctored, saying it was just a “closeup.”

He also said he didn’t hold the incident against Acosta because it “wasn’t overly, you know, horrible.”

During a press conference at the White House on Wednesday, Trump gave Acosta a verbal lashing for his persistent questioning about the migrant “caravan.” The White House later stripped Acosta’s press pass. Sanders claimed that Acosta put his hands on a White House intern who was trying to take the microphone from and he pulled away.

Footage of the event shows a minor touch. Sanders released a video to justify her claims that appeared to have been doctored by Infowars.