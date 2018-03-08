Trump To Cohn: ‘He May Be A Globalist, But I Still Like Him,’ ‘You’ll Be Back’

During a cabinet meeting on Thursday, President Donald Trump told departing White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn that he “still like(s) him” despite Cohn being a “globalist.” Trump said he has “a feeling you’ll be back,” despite Cohn’s resignation announcement earlier this week.

“He’s been terrific,” Trump said, encouraging a round of applause from the rest of the cabinet members. “He may be a globalist, but I still like him. … You know, in his own ways he’s a nationalist because he loves our country.”

Trump claimed Cohn will leave and “make another couple hundred million” dollars and then he predicts Cohn will likely return to the White House.

“We’ll be here another seven years hopefully and that’s a long time, but I have a feeling you’ll be back,” he said, adding that Cohn would probably not be put back in the same position because “he’s not quite as strong on those tariffs as we want him to be.”

While the White House has claimed that Cohn’s resignation was not because of any one factor, several outlets report that Cohn decided to leave because he and the President don’t see eye-to-eye on Trump’s new tariff proposals. Just hours before Cohn announced his resignation, Trump reportedly asked for his loyalty on the new tariffs of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum, Bloomberg News reported.

While the term globalist can refer to a person who advocates for economic and foreign policy in relation to developments throughout the rest of the world, the terms is more widely considered an anti-Semitic dog whistle.