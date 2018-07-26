Latest
22 mins ago
White House-Ousted Omarosa To Release ‘Unhinged’ Memoir Next Month
37 mins ago
Pompeo, Mattis Irked By Bolton Cutting Back On Cabinet Meetings
1 hour ago
North Korea Will Transfer Remains Of US Soldiers Who Died In Korean War Friday
livewire

Top White House Lawyer Known As ‘Clean Up Guy’ Set To Leave At End Of Summer

By | July 26, 2018 9:52 am
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 03: The south facade of the White House, including the Truman Balcony, October 3, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brooks Kraft/ Getty Images)
Brooks Kraft/Corbis News

A top White House lawyer responsible for patrolling President Donald Trump and his officials’ ethical behavior is leaving the White House at the end of the summer, Politico reported.

Attorney Stefan Passantino has worked as the number two lawyer in the White House since January 2017, just under White House counsel Don McGahn. According to four sources who spoke to Politico, Passantino was always planning to leave the White House around this time and has been commuting between Washington, D.C. and Atlanta since he started.

One close adviser to the White House called Passantino the “clean-up guy” because of his role of having to educate Trump’s officials about the ethics associated with working as a public servant.

Read Politico’s full report here.

More Livewire
View All
Comments