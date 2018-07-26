Top White House Lawyer Known As ‘Clean Up Guy’ Set To Leave At End Of Summer

A top White House lawyer responsible for patrolling President Donald Trump and his officials’ ethical behavior is leaving the White House at the end of the summer, Politico reported.

Attorney Stefan Passantino has worked as the number two lawyer in the White House since January 2017, just under White House counsel Don McGahn. According to four sources who spoke to Politico, Passantino was always planning to leave the White House around this time and has been commuting between Washington, D.C. and Atlanta since he started.

One close adviser to the White House called Passantino the “clean-up guy” because of his role of having to educate Trump’s officials about the ethics associated with working as a public servant.

