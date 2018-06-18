Latest
Ann Coulter speaks during Politicon at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California on July 29, 2017. Politicon is a bipartisan convention that mixes politics, comedy and entertainment. (Photo by: Ronen Tivony) (Photo by Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto)
13 mins ago
Ann Coulter Warns Trump To Not ‘Fall For’ The Migrant Children ‘Actors’
23 mins ago
WH Spox Denies Having Family Separation Policy, Then Admits To It
59 mins ago
DHS Secretary Nielsen: ‘We Do Not Apologize’ For Family Separations
livewire

Sen. Toomey: Reports Of Families Being Separated ‘Greatly Exaggerated’

By | June 18, 2018 11:36 am
AP

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) said Monday that he thinks reports of the frequency of families being separated at the border have been “greatly exaggerated.”

He then walked the statement back a bit, saying that “this is not my area of expertise.” He added that “maybe this is happening with a higher frequency than I’ve been aware of, and it is certainly, it’s just not the right thing to be doing.”

Toomey made the comments during an interview with conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt.

He also advocated for the creation of family detention centers as a solution to the Trump administration’s practice.

Toomey added that the familial separations could become President Donald Trump’s Hurricane Katrina, or the equivalent of the humanitarian and political disaster that sank George W. Bush’s presidency.

“Yeah, yes. I suppose it could,” he said, affirming that this catastrophe could be Trump’s Katrina. “I mean, I think clearly, the country is focused on this. Clearly, it’s a horrendous situation if a small child is being taken away from the child’s actual mother. So I think we’ve got to solve this problem.”

More Livewire
View All
Comments