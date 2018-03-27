Sens. Tillis and Coons Urge Trump To Leave Mueller Alone

Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Chris Coons (D-DE) are reiterating their call for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to be allowed to finish his Russia investigation unimpeded.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the senators said that many of their constituents across the ideological spectrum want Mueller to finish the job without interference.

“We urge President Trump to allow the Special Counsel to complete his work without impediment, which is in the best interest of the American people, the President, and our nation,” they said.

The two lawmakers have been sounding the alarm about Mueller’s vulnerability since August, when they introduced the Special Counsel Integrity Act. Stalled in the Senate, the legislation mandates that only the Senate-confirmed attorney general, or next highest ranked Department of Justice official in the event of a recusal, can fire the special counsel. If that happens, the bill allows the special counsel to challenge the decision before a three-judge panel, which could overturn the ousting.