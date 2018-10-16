‘This Was Wrong’: Heitkamp Apologizes For Pubbing Assault, Rape Survivors’ Names

Latest
By
October 16, 2018 5:28 pm

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) apologized in a radio interview Tuesday for publishing the names of domestic violence, sexual assault and rape survivors — and those who said they weren’t survivors — in a newspaper ad without their permission. Heitkamp told WDAY’s Rob Port: “I can’t say ‘I’m sorry’ enough. I am so, so sorry that this happened.”

“We worked through advocates who had worked with victims, and they provided the names, and so now we’re trying to work through what exactly happened and how this mistake was made,” Heitkamp said.

“There’s no defense,” she added. Listen to the entire interview here.

