‘That Was Strange’: Lights Dim As Trump Says He Has ‘Full Faith’ In US Intel

The lights dimmed in the White House Tuesday just as President Donald Trump said he had “full faith in our intelligence agencies.”

That sentiment, a reversal of the comments he made Monday while standing beside Russian President Vladimir Putin, was accompanied by an eerie blackout of the Cabinet Room.

“Woops, they just turned off the lights,” he said.

The lights went out in the Cabinet room at the precise moment Trump said he had "full faith in our intelligence agencies." "That must be the intelligence agencies," he quipped. pic.twitter.com/wBossbvkv5 — Matt Shuham (@mattshuham) July 17, 2018

“That must be the intelligence agencies,” Trump added. “That was strange.”