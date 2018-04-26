Latest
FILE - In this June 5, 2017, file photo, Arizona state Democratic Rep. Reginald Bolding Jr., left, calls on Gov. Doug Ducey to remove six confederate monuments in Arizona during a news conference by the NAACP and Black Lives Matter in Phoenix, Ariz. Bolden successfully pushed for changes in the state's driving rules that inform gun-carrying motorists how they should handle themselves if they get pulled over by police officers. (AP Photo/Angie Wang, File)
8 mins ago
AZ Black Legislators Chastised For Chiding GOPer Column With Racial Slur
UNITED STATES - APRIL 26: EPA Director Scott Pruitt testifies before a House Energy and Commerce Environment Subcommittee hearing in Rayburn Building titled "The FY2019 Environmental Protection Agency Budget," on April 26, 2018. In addition to the budget, Pruitt faced questions about controversies that have occurred at the agency during his tenure. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
13 mins ago
Pruitt Dodges Questions On The $43,000 Booth He Had Installed In His Office
on January 25, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.
27 mins ago
Southwest Airlines Bookings Down Since Fatal Accident Last Week
livewire

Texas Governor Wants Former Rep. Blake Farenthold To Pay For Special Election

By | April 26, 2018 11:50 am
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 06: Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the Capitol on February 6, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is now demanding that disgraced former Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TX) pay for the special election required after he resigned amid accusations of workplace impropriety and a taxpayer-funded sexual harassment settlement.

According to a Dallas News report Wednesday afternoon, Abbott is requesting that Farenthold save taxpayers the cost of the special election after he used $84,000 of their money to pay for a sexual harassment settlement in 2014. Farenthold has reportedly said that he would reimburse the money, but has failed to do so.

Abbott sent Farenthold a letter detailing his demands on Wednesday. “While you have publicly offered to reimburse the $84,000 in taxpayer funds you wrongly used to settle a sexual harassment claim, there is no legal recourse requiring you to give that money back to Congress,” he wrote. “This seat must be filled, and the counties and taxpayers in the 27th Congressional District should not again pay the price for your actions.”

He requested a response by May 2.

The governor’s letter comes on the heels of an opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that a special election was required earlier than the standard November 6 election to fill the seat, in order to facilitate rehabilitations in the area still devastated by Hurricane Harvey. According to the governor’s letter, the special election will be held on June 30.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Journalist Ronan Farrow attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Ep. #10: Ronan Farrow Chronicles the Decline of American Diplomacy
More Livewire
View All
Comments