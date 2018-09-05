Latest
18 mins ago
NYT Publishes Anonymous Op-Ed From Top Admin Staffer Working To Thwart Trump’s Worst Moves
36 mins ago
Kavanaugh: I Have An ‘Open Mind’ On Constitutional Question Related To Investigations Into Presidents
1 hour ago
NRA Attacks Manchin In TV Ad Featuring Trump Speech
livewire

Ted Cruz Invokes Merrick Garland In Question For Kavanaugh

By
September 5, 2018 4:09 pm

In a clever troll move, or perhaps just a complete absence of shame, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), in his questions for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, invoked D.C. Circuit Court Chief Judge Merrick Garland, and the number of times he and Kavanaugh, also a judge on the D.C. appeals court, have voted together.

“You voted together 93% of the time,” Cruz said, while rattling off other data points about opinions Kavanaugh has written that Garland has joined and vise versa.

Kavanaugh took used the opportunity to further praise Garland.

Garland, of course, was President Obama’s nominee for the Supreme Court who was blocked by Senate Republicans from receiving even a confirmation hearing. Cruz, at the time, also suggested that Republicans would continue to block a confirmation for that vacancy if a Democrat won the White House.

Justice Neil Gorsuch ultimately took the Supreme Court vacancy for which Garland was nominated.

 

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: