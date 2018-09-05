Ted Cruz Invokes Merrick Garland In Question For Kavanaugh

In a clever troll move, or perhaps just a complete absence of shame, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), in his questions for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, invoked D.C. Circuit Court Chief Judge Merrick Garland, and the number of times he and Kavanaugh, also a judge on the D.C. appeals court, have voted together.

“You voted together 93% of the time,” Cruz said, while rattling off other data points about opinions Kavanaugh has written that Garland has joined and vise versa.

Kavanaugh took used the opportunity to further praise Garland.

Garland, of course, was President Obama’s nominee for the Supreme Court who was blocked by Senate Republicans from receiving even a confirmation hearing. Cruz, at the time, also suggested that Republicans would continue to block a confirmation for that vacancy if a Democrat won the White House.

Justice Neil Gorsuch ultimately took the Supreme Court vacancy for which Garland was nominated.