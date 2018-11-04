Tapper Grills RNC Chair McDaniel On Racist, Inaccurate Ad Trump Tweeted On Immigration

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday grilled RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel on the racist, inaccurate ad President Donald Trump tweeted on Oct. 31.
The ad, which paints all undocumented immigrants as potential violent criminals, inaccurately pins responsibility on Democrats for immigration policies that allowed an undocumented man who eventually killed two police officers to be unlawfully present in the country.
Jake Tapper grills RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel on racist, inaccurate ad Trump tweeted on immigration. pic.twitter.com/dvP2LVI46z
