Latest
FRANKLIN, TN - OCTOBER 31: A man exits an early voting polling place at the Williamson County Clerk's office, October 31, 2018 in Franklin, Tennessee. U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, who represents Tennessee’s 7th Congressional district in the U.S. House, is running in a tight race against Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen, a former governor of Tennessee. The two are competing to fill the Senate seat left open by Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who opted to not seek reelection. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Pre-Election Day Polls Show National Preference For Dem Control Of House
3 hours ago
Man Fought Back During Yoga Studio Shooting With A Broom
4 hours ago
Trump: ‘My Primary Focus Has Been On The Senate’
livewire 2018 Elections

Tapper Grills RNC Chair McDaniel On Racist, Inaccurate Ad Trump Tweeted On Immigration

By
November 4, 2018 10:15 am

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday grilled RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel on the racist, inaccurate ad President Donald Trump tweeted on Oct. 31.

The ad, which paints all undocumented immigrants as potential violent criminals, inaccurately pins responsibility on Democrats for immigration policies that allowed an undocumented man who eventually killed two police officers to be unlawfully present in the country.

Watch below:

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: