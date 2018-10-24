Suspicious Package Intercepted At Building That Screens Congressional Mail

Police intercepted a suspicious package Wednesday at a Maryland facility that screens mail for congressional offices, CNN and ABC News reported.

The news follows a full day of reports about potential explosive devices and suspicious packages being sent to Democrats, like the Clintons and the Obamas, as well as news outlets like CNN and a San Diego newspaper.

At least one more suspicious package found in congressional mail screening building pic.twitter.com/JRzdMgrmfj

JUST IN: Law enforcement sources tell @ABC U.S. Capitol Police are investigating at least one suspicious package containing possible device that was intercepted at Congressional mail sorting facility in Maryland.

Capitol Police bomb squad is on the scene. https://t.co/U4rVcvGxWW

— ABC News (@ABC) October 24, 2018