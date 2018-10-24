Latest
Suspicious Package Intercepted At Building That Screens Congressional Mail

By
October 24, 2018 1:39 pm

Police intercepted a suspicious package Wednesday at a Maryland facility that screens mail for congressional offices, CNN and ABC News reported.

The news follows a full day of reports about potential explosive devices and suspicious packages being sent to Democrats, like the Clintons and the Obamas, as well as news outlets like CNN and a San Diego newspaper.

