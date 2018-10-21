‘Sinema Has Worn The Better Mask’: AZ Republic Endorses Dem In Senate Race

The editorial board of the Arizona Republic on Sunday endorsed Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) in her race against Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ) to fill retiring Sen. Jeff Flake’s (R-AZ) seat. The endorsement focused largely on the candidates’ tone on the campaign trail, and in the unrelenting wave of campaign ads to hit Arizona televisions in recent weeks.

In a representative portion, the paper’s editorial board called for “a saner time,”

“…when senators didn’t call each other names –– or if they did, they could put it all aside after the vote and go get a beer together. There is too much “us and them” in D.C., and it hurts how we are governed. The real Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema know that. But Sinema is the only one willing to say it (repeatedly) from behind her mask.

