Sinclair Broadcast Group published a surveillance video Thursday of longtime Trump ally Roger Stone’s arrest last month at his Florida home.

The video of the pre-dawn FBI raid shows Stone being handcuffed while wearing a “Roger Stone did nothing wrong” shirt.

Stone was arrested last month as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. He is accused of one count of obstructing an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering.