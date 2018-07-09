Bill Shine Will Tag Along With Trump For Meeting With Putin

New White House communications director Bill Shine will be part of the group of White House aides traveling alongside President Donald Trump to Helsinki this week to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Shine will join a group of high profile officials traveling aboard Air Force One with the President, including first lady Melania Trump, Chief of Staff John Kelly, National Security Adviser John Bolton, policy adviser Stephen Miller and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Politico reported.

Shine, a former Fox News executive who was forced out of his job last year for allegedly helping cover up sexual assault claims, was hired by the White House last month.

Trump is set to meet with Putin on July 16 in a one-on-one meeting, which will be followed by a bilateral discussion between the two leaders and a working lunch. Trump suggested the two meet after he feuded with key U.S. allies during a G-7 trade summit in Quebec last month and even suggested Russia should rejoin the group of global allies.