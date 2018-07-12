Latest
Charges Dropped Against Stormy Daniels After Ohio Strip Club Arrest
48 mins ago
Millions In Anonymous Donations Funnel Into Kavanaugh Confirmation Fight
on June 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
58 mins ago
Goodlatte: Judiciary, Oversight Committees Will Interview Lisa Page Friday
livewire

Trump Announces New Legislative Director To Replace Marc Short

By | July 12, 2018 1:53 pm
U.S. President Donald Trump signs S. 2372, the VA Mission Act of 2018 at a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House, on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Shahira Knight, who previously served as a deputy assistant to the President and the deputy director of the National Economic Council, will replace Marc Short as director the legislative affairs, the White House announced Thursday.

Short is set to depart the White House by July 20 to work for a private D.C. consulting firm, Guidepost Strategies, as well as a senior fellow and professor at the University of Virginia’s business school, Politico was first to report.

He’ll join the business school on Aug. 1.

