Trump Announces New Legislative Director To Replace Marc Short

Shahira Knight, who previously served as a deputy assistant to the President and the deputy director of the National Economic Council, will replace Marc Short as director the legislative affairs, the White House announced Thursday.

Short is set to depart the White House by July 20 to work for a private D.C. consulting firm, Guidepost Strategies, as well as a senior fellow and professor at the University of Virginia’s business school, Politico was first to report.

He’ll join the business school on Aug. 1.