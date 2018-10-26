Sessions: Mail Bomb Suspect Hit With Five Charges, Faces Up To 58 Years In Prison

The suspect arrested for allegedly mailing at least a dozen pipe bombs to high-level politicians, officials and organizations this week has been charged with five federal crimes and faces up to 58 years in prison, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Friday.

He’s been charged with “interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former Presidents and certain other persons, threatening interstate communications, and assaulting current and former federal officers,” Sessions said, adding the charges could “expand” upon investigation.

The explosives were sent to homes of the Clintons and the Obamas, as well as CNN and other lawmakers and former U.S. officials.